Sam Scott didn’t go into last weekend’s matchup with Texas Tech expecting to be the hero.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder was listed as the University of Wyoming’s No. 3 running back going into the season-opener against the Red Raiders. He went into the game with just three career carries, all coming in last year’s 30-27 overtime loss to Ohio in the Arizona Bowl.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus