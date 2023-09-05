SHERIDAN — While Sheridan County residents have an established record of reporting suspected cases of elder abuse, according to Sheridan Police Dept. Capt. Tom Ringley, gaps in the legal system can make it difficult to find probable cause in reported cases.

Carmen Rideout, executive director of The Hub on Smith, said The Hub has contracts with the Department of Family Services to ensure vulnerable adults are connected with the resources and services they need. Still, gaps in the legal system make it possible for some to slip through the cracks, Rideout said, even when those cases of potential elder abuse are reported.

