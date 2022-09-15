GRAC

The Green River Animal Control still uses both methods of euthanasia for animals.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

GREEN RIVER – Earlier this year, the Green River City Council came to the consensus that they would not be moving forward with the gas chamber as the means for euthanizing animals at the shelter. (Hyperlink to Feb story)

Madhu Anderson, lead demonstrator for Wyoming Against Gas Chambers, stood before council members to get an update on the elimination of animal euthanasia by carbon monoxide during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus