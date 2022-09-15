GREEN RIVER – Earlier this year, the Green River City Council came to the consensus that they would not be moving forward with the gas chamber as the means for euthanizing animals at the shelter. (Hyperlink to Feb story)
Madhu Anderson, lead demonstrator for Wyoming Against Gas Chambers, stood before council members to get an update on the elimination of animal euthanasia by carbon monoxide during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
“I’m just curious to see what steps are being taken to remove the gas chamber in Green River,” said Anderson. “To my knowledge, the gas chamber is still being used to kill dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.”
On January 4, 2022, the group organized a protest outside city hall in hopes to see the gas chamber eliminated at Green River Animal Control.
“Vets have come into the shelter to evaluate and have come up with different recommendations on alternatives and how they will work,” said Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie.
He pointed out that the methods of euthanasia “is not medieval” and that “family pets are in the position to be petted by family members and be comforted during that time.”
Jarvie also mentioned that there is still a room that is in need of upgrades and repairs to accommodate new methods, including a new bed.
In the meantime, both methods of euthanasia are being used and the chamber is being used in the way that is outlined by medical guidelines, according to the police chief.
“The things that are being described in our shelter is not happening in our shelter and it will not happen in our shelter,” Jarvie pointed out. “The staff continues to do an awful lot to make sure that they do not euthanize any animal they can save.”
He shared what took place at the shelter recently, regarding two 10-year-old animals with large tumors.
“Generally, animals like that are not adoptable. Yet, our staff found a rescuer in Jackson who volunteered to take them. Now, those animals are in foster care homes and being taken care of,” he revealed.
“This is what our staff does every day. I understand the concern of this group and I understand their hearts are in the right place, but they don’t understand that our staff’s hearts are in the right place. They’re doing everything they possibly can. The animals are being treated humanely and fairly.”
Chief Jarvie said that they would love not to have to euthanize any animal but they have irresponsible pet owners in our community that makes this necessary and if anything can be done to take care of that problem, as opposed to demeaning their staff publicly.
Members of the council defended the staff at the animal shelter before moving on to other issues on the agenda.
“I personally have met with the staff at the animal shelter and I am pleased with what they do,” said Gary Killpack, councilman for Ward III. “I think they care very much about the animals and they do everything they can in their power to not have to euthanize them.
“In their hearts, they want to save the animals but sometimes, there are certain instances, when it can’t be done.”
Killpack also said that he ‘doesn’t see a need for a change.’
“The last time I talked with them, they hardly use the gas chamber. I think sometimes we forget that employees have a heart and that they care. They try everything in their power to make things right,” he said.
Anderson responded to Killpack, saying, “the gas chamber should be removed if it’s rarely used.”
“It’s just occupying space that can be used to accommodate adoptable animals,” she added.
According to Anderson, the chamber was purchased in March 1985, citing open public records her group received in 2021.
“It's very old and probably needs extra maintenance,” she said.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, Rocket Miner took a brief tour of the Green River Animal Control facility.
The chamber is located in a corner of a garage-type unit attached to the building and is the size of a dog kennel. The unit is also used to store multiple items.
“Most of the staff is already certified in lethal injection euthanasia, so there is no reason to keep the gas chamber,” Anderson said, adding that the group believes the Green River Animal Control staff works hard to find homes for the animals.
“However, we are against the method of euthanasia via the gas chamber they are currently using.”
Sherry Bushman, councilwoman for Ward I, mentioned that the director [Tracy Wyant] has been at the animal shelter for over 20 years and that “she has a heart of gold.”
“She will stand by her principles and those principles mean everything to her,” said Bushman. “She’s a wonderful person and animals come first with her.”
Bushman also suggested the group should form a partnership with the shelter.
Anderson said that they “would be more than happy to work with them to help them transition to a humane method of euthanasia with volunteer work and educating people about responsible pet ownership to save more animals.”
Anderson claims that there is a problem, though.
“We can’t get enough people to commit to volunteering while the facility still uses the gas chamber for euthanizing animals,” she said. “Most people hesitate to visit them when they find out that the animal control facility uses the gas chamber.”
After the meeting, Reed Clevenger, city administrator for Green River, pointed out that “If something was happening that we weren’t supposed to be doing and it wasn’t being corrected, the veterinarians would do something about it.”
Editor's Note: This is the first story of a three-part series, covering the removal of the animal shelter gas chamber in Green River.