The Green River Animal Control has seen delays in permanently removing the gas chamber to euthanize animals.

GREEN RIVER – As members of the animal rights group, Wyoming Against Gas Chambers, wait for the abolishment of carbon monoxide to euthanize animals at animal control, the city of Green River continues to see delays in receiving parts needed at the shelter in order to complete the transition.

“At this point, we cannot offer a date when carbon monoxide will no longer be utilized in any euthanasia,” Reed Clevenger, city administrator revealed in a Sept. 7 email, despite saying back in February that the gas chamber was going to be abolished. “As we have been purchasing equipment and setting things up to safely make injection a more common means of euthanasia, more will need to be done.”

