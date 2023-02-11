Gene and Cindy met at the West Texas Fair and Rodeo in Abilene, TX in 1980.
Gene was living and working at the time in California and Cindy was working in Abilene. Cindy happened to be handing out ribbons and awards for the fair that year while Gene was showing cattle. This twist of fate developed into a long-distance relationship between the two that eventually culminated in a romantic wedding in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on February 12, 1983.
For the next few years, Gene's work took them to California, Texas and Oklahoma. In 1984, they were blessed with their first son, Christopher, when they were living in Oklahoma. Two years later, they returned to Gene's hometown of Cheyenne, where they bought a ranch southeast of town and started raising Hereford cattle.
Their family continued to grow when they added two more children. In 1988 came their daughter, Amy, and their second son, Trey, in 1995. Gene worked for a Chemical plant before retiring to do what he loves most: working on his ranch.
Cindy worked for the State of Wyoming before retiring a few years ago. She is thoroughly enjoying the retired life and helping Gene on the ranch. After 40 years of marriage and over 30 years of working their ranch, you will find this couple enjoying their cattle, the house they built themselves and visits from their three kids and two grandchildren.
"We hope you continue to enjoy life. Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad!!" writes their daughter Amy Stillahn.