Gene and Cindy met at the West Texas Fair and Rodeo in Abilene, TX in 1980.

Gene was living and working at the time in California and Cindy was working in Abilene. Cindy happened to be handing out ribbons and awards for the fair that year while Gene was showing cattle. This twist of fate developed into a long-distance relationship between the two that eventually culminated in a romantic wedding in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on February 12, 1983.

