LARAMIE – It’s been a long road to recovery for Gunner Gentry, but the redshirt junior receiver’s return to the field has almost arrived.

Gentry was expected to be a key factor in the University of Wyoming’s passing attack last season. However, a torn patellar tendon in his left knee that he suffered in the spring of 2021 put those plans on hold.

