LARAMIE – It’s been a long road to recovery for Gunner Gentry, but the redshirt junior receiver’s return to the field has almost arrived.
Gentry was expected to be a key factor in the University of Wyoming’s passing attack last season. However, a torn patellar tendon in his left knee that he suffered in the spring of 2021 put those plans on hold.
There have been some moments of uncertainty in terms of when and how much he would be able to contribute this fall after missing all of last year. With the season opener at Illinois just under two weeks away, though, UW coach Craig Bohl is confident Gentry will make a significant impact in 2022.
“Gentry had come back from an injury, and in the middle of the summer I had some real concerns if he would be up to speed,” Bohl said. “Even a week before fall camp, you started to wonder. Our sports medicine head trainer said, ‘I think he’ll be there, (but) it’s going to take a little bit.’ He’s a little bit ahead of schedule, so he’s a guy that’s really capable of making some plays.”
Gentry hauled in the Cowboys’ only touchdown catch of the 2020 season, a 22-yard reception against Nevada, and recorded six catches for 130 yards in 2019. This year, he’ll be looking to provide a boost for a position group that lost 77.7% of its receiving production from last season.
Sophomore receiver Alex Brown believes Gentry will do just that.
“That’s huge for us,” Brown said. “For me personally, Gunner was kind of the upperclassman who took me under his wing, him and Ayden (Eberhardt). Just being out there with him gives all of us a feel-good side, just seeing him out there and being able to make plays. It’s really good for him, and really good for our receiving corps and offense as a whole.”
Potential starters emerge
The Cowboys have yet to release a depth chart for the upcoming season, but with the final 30 minutes of Friday’s practice being open to the media, there were some indications on who might start on offense.
Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley was leading the first-team offense at quarterback during this half-hour stretch, while redshirt freshmen Emmanuel Pregnon and Jack Walsh received action with the starters at the guard spots.
Cox out with hip injury
While Bohl is pleased with where his team is at from a health standpoint, the Pokes did suffer one notable loss recently. Bohl noted after Friday’s practice that defensive end Keelan Cox will likely miss at least two months with a hip injury.
Sabastian Harsh and DeVonne Harris appear set to start on the edge for UW, but Cox – who is listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds – was expected to provide size to a smaller defensive end group after transferring in from Alabama this off-season. Regardless, Harris says the growth of redshirt freshmen Braden Siders and Oluwaseyi Omotosho is a point of optimism at the position heading into the season.
“They’re miles from (where they were) in the spring and last year,” Harris said. “They’ve been playing their keys. Olu, instead of being a pass rusher, he’s getting there to (where he is) an every down player that can stop the run on first and second down, and go get a sack on third down.”