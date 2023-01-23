Georgia Transfer Arrested Football

In this Nov. 5, 2022, file photo, then-Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas, left, smiles after catching a pass for a touchdown against Auburn during an NCAA football game in Starkville, Miss. 

 Associated Press/File

ATHENS, Ga. — A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Rodarius "Rara" Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.

