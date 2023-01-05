CFP Peach Bowl Football

Defensive player of the game Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard celebrates with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after the Peach Bowl semifinal playoff game against Ohio State on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. 

 The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirby Smart landed his first coaching job because the price was right.

Simple as that.

