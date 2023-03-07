Bucks Wizards Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball during an NBA game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Washington. 

 Associated Press

DENVER — Sorry, Giannis, the NBA wanted back that rebound. Your fourth triple-double of the season, too.

Some might say nice try, others have an issue with what is known as stat padding.

