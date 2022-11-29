A pair of University of Wyoming football players earned first team all-conference honors from the Mountain West on Tuesday for their performances on the field this season.
Linebacker Easton Gibbs and kicker John Hoyland were the only two Cowboys to represent UW on either the first- or second-team rosters. Five more UW players, including defensive end DeVonne Harris, quarterback Andrew Peasley, punter Clayton Stewart, cornerback Cameron Stone and tight end Trenton Welch, were named the the all-conference honorable mention list.
Gibbs was the core defensive anchor for the Cowboys this fall. The sophomore finished second in the conference with 111 total tackles to go along with two sacks, eight tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Hoyland was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza national collegiate place-kicker award earlier this month. In UW's 20-17 loss to Boise State two weeks ago, Hoyland tied the school record for field goals made in a season with 20.
Hoyland is 20-of-23 (87%) on field goals and 25-of-25 on extra points this season.
UW's strong showing on the honorable mentions list starts with Harris, a redshirt sophomore on the Cowboys' defensive line. In his first season starting, Harris is tied for fifth in the MW with eight sacks on the year. He has also collected 41 tackles and 13 tackles for a loss.
Peasley has led the Cowboys in passing with 1,388 yards and nine touchdowns on the year. The junior's strong start to the season has spiraled as of late, with five of his nine interceptions on the year coming in the last three games. Peasley announced after last weekend's 30-0 road loss to Fresno State that he plans to return to UW next season.
Stewart has been one of the most consistent – and busiest – punters in the country. The junior is second in the conference with an average of 44.3 yards per punt, and has pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line 21 times this year.
Stone has been the No. 1 cornerback for the Cowboys this season, despite being just a sophomore. Stone is tied for No. 1 in the MW with 12 pass deflections to go along with 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.
Welch has been a big contributor at tight end for the Cowboys in both the running and passing games. Welch finished the regular season with 17 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns, two of which came in a 27-14 win over New Mexico earlier this season in Albuquerque.
Across the conference, Air Force's Brad Roberts was named the MW offensive player of the year, San Jose State's Viliami Fehoko was named the MW defensive player of the year and San Diego State's Jack Browning was named the MW special teams player of the year.
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green earned MW freshman of the year honors, and his head coach, Andy Avalos, was named the MW coach of the year.