A pair of University of Wyoming football players earned first team all-conference honors from the Mountain West on Tuesday for their performances on the field this season.

Linebacker Easton Gibbs and kicker John Hoyland were the only two Cowboys to represent UW on either the first- or second-team rosters. Five more UW players, including defensive end DeVonne Harris, quarterback Andrew Peasley, punter Clayton Stewart, cornerback Cameron Stone and tight end Trenton Welch, were named the the all-conference honorable mention list.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus