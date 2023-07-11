GILLETTE — By all accounts, it was a regular Saturday afternoon.
Tina and Jake Archuleta had just finished taking their granddaughter Olivia out for lunch at Frida’s House. Next on the list was ice cream before driving the 2 year old around in hopes she might nod off to sleep before they returned home.
Their daughter Susie Chavira, Olivia’s mother, was enjoying the final weekend of horse races with her family at Cam-plex.
Tina had planned on doing some work rearranging furniture and completing some projects to her family’s home on South Garner Lake Road that weekend. She even told her two youngest who live at home that they’d be pitching in.
“We didn’t get to do any of it,” she said. “I didn’t get to do none of it. As a matter of fact, I lost everything that was inside the kitchen and living room area, part of the bedroom.”
It was on the family’s way to ice cream that Archuleta got a call from her neighbor Terri Mikolich who told her that her home was on fire. At first, Archuleta didn’t believe her but Mikolich insisted.
“I said, ‘Tina, your f---ing home is on fire,” Mikolich said. “Then I hung up because we were pulling hoses out.”
At that point, Archuleta whipped the car around near Hardee’s. She also called her children.
“She starts yelling and I can’t hear because the races are so loud,” Chavira said. “I put the phone’s speaker to my ear and all I can hear is ‘my house is on fire.’”
Chavira ran to the parking lot of Morningside Park where she could see smoke from her parent’s home in the distance. Even though she knew she couldn’t do much, all Chavira knew was she wanted to be there for her parents when they got to the fire.
In the last four years, Jake and Tina worked to update the paid off home to their liking. A deck and patio on the side was filled with flower pots, some of which are now melted like glass to burned bricks, and a coat of baby blue paint had covered the previous Barbie-pink exterior. That paint is now burnt beyond recognition on areas of the home’s heat-warped siding.
The home and much that made it a home are now lost, but since that day, the family has relied on one another for support, as well as faith — the two rocks that have helped them conquer everything from homelessness and family deaths to the most recent home fire. It’s that faith and support that inspires the family to look toward the future rather than looking back at what was lost.
What wasn’t lost
Thankfully, everyone was out of the home June 17 when the fire began due to an electrical shortage.
Archuleta said it was something of a miracle that everyone was out when it caught on fire. Her youngest two were shopping for a Father’s Day gift and she and her husband also just happened to be eating out for lunch.
Firefighters even managed to rescue the family’s Shih Tzu, Ana, who was inside.
“At that point, I told my mom, ‘no matter what else is in there, everyone else is OK,’” Chavira said. “Everything else can be replaced but family can’t.”
The four now stay with Chavira in her home as they work to save up money for their next home, whether it be an apartment or trailer, but the sadness of losing the couple’s first home they ever owned is something they can’t get over quickly. For Archuleta, that’s where prayer comes in.
On June 17, 1990, she lost another home due to electrical issues — that once in a lifetime experience hangs heavy in her mind after the recent loss. The death of her mother and father in the last five years has also been difficult. There hasn’t been time to properly grieve.
But through it all, she always finds peace in God.
“He’s my rock,” she said, pointing to the skies last week as she stood outside her home. “He’s the one that’s got me through it all. I don’t ask why I just know he has a plan.”
“We just pray,” Chavira said. “If there’s anything good we thank him, if bad, we ask for help and guidance. That’s all we can do, just leave it in God’s hands and he’ll figure it out. Just calm down and pray.”
Since the fire, the family has come together, physically and emotionally, in Chavira’s home. It wasn’t something they ever expected having to do, but Chavira said that growing up her parents would give up anything to provide for their children. Now, she and her family will do whatever is needed to make sure there’s a roof over the rest of her family’s head.
Jake and Tina worry about the future but also know it’s a matter of taking things one step at a time.
“I’m looking around and my vision looks kind of blurry,” Tina said, of looking toward the future. “But I tell my husband, I could be looking in all the wrong places.”
At first, conversation in the past weeks would always fall back to the lost home and tears and sadness were frequent. But slowly, Chavira has seen her parents begin to pick themselves up and the look of shock and unknown has begun to dissipate.
Finding comfort
A sense of humor is also slowly returning.
Last Tuesday, the chirping of a smoke alarm could still be heard coming from inside the boarded up home.
Archuleta said the chirping began one day as the family was clearing out the home.
Jake noticed it and looked at Tina with a quizzical expression.
“He said, ‘It’s a little late for that, huh,’” Archuleta recalled with a laugh. “I said, ‘Honey, I’m sure when (the fire) was going, it was hollering.’”
It’s moments like that, humor and joy in the face of loss and destruction, that the Archuleta’s have held onto since that Saturday afternoon. And it’s in those moments they’ve realized the most important part of their home still exists in each other.