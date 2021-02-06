The Rawlins High School girls basketball team lost against Torrington and Worland on Friday and Saturday. Despite the end result of the games, head coach Katie Cline consistently sees moments of greatness and is learning from each game.
The game against the Trailblazers on Friday in Torrington saw the Outlaws in the lead 15-14 at the close of the first quarter. However, a rough second quarter put them in a hole they couldn’t quite find a way out of. At the half, the Trailblazers had tacked on 13 points and took the lead 27-20.
The Outlaws were able to keep it within striking distance after coming back from the half, down by just five points, 38-33, at the close of the third quarter. A breakout game from junior Carlee Scheel gave the Outlaws a chance. Scheel put down 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and five steals but it wasn’t enough to bring the game back within reach. Torrington wrapped it up 58-45.
“Our kids battled so hard in Torrington and just had a rough 2nd quarter,” said Cline. “Our players were physical with their post players down low and did a great job rebounding against a very big and physical Torrington team. We had a lot of players step up and contribute. It was kind of a coming out party for Carlee Scheel, she had an all around big night and down the stretch if she can continue to do that, that will take a lot of pressure off our other scorers.”
Moving onto Saturday at home against the 8-4 Worland Warriors, the Outlaws struggled to find their footing. Cline noted they got shots up, but couldn’t seem to get anything to drop. In addition, Worland was consistently making their shots. The Outlaws did improve from the freethrow line from Friday, though, making 90% of their shots.
“It was another battle of the bigs, and our players did a great job defending their posts the first half, but their shooters were hot and we didn’t find them quickly enough to put enough pressure on them,” she said. “We forced a lot of turnovers and had 18 steals, but we need to convert on those situations and take advantage.”
The Outlaws’ girls basketball team will face #1 Douglas on Friday in Douglas. Then, they will be back on their home court for a string of home games on Feb 12th against Lyman, Feb. 13th against Buffalo and Feb. 19th against Burns.
Rawlins 45, Torrington 58
Stats leaders
Brooklyn Larson- 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Kaylee Hooper- 1 point
Britney Larson- 3 points, 2 rebounds
Brooke Palmer- 5 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals
Carlee Scheel- 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals
McKenzie Earl- 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Ali Edwards- 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Morgan Lonn- 5 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals
Rawlins 35, Worland 59
Brooklyn Larson- 3 rebounds, 1 steal
Britney Larson- 1 rebounds, 1 steal
Brooke Palmer- 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals, 2 charges
Carlee Scheel- 5 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
McKenzie Earl-12 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Ali Edwards- 4 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals, 1 block
Morgan Lonn- 2 rebounds, 1 steal