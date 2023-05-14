CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East’s girls soccer team fell 4-0 to Thunder Basin in the championship game of the Class 4A East regional tournament on Saturday.
The Bolts opened up the scoring in the eighth minute and never looked back. The Lady Thunderbirds were outshot 11-2 in the contest (4-2 in shots on goal).
“They’re a great team, and the play hard," East coach Rebecca Valdez said. "When they get a good lead, they’re able to hold it. Our kids did a good job this weekend, but we ran into a good team.”
East will be the region’s No. 2 seed for the state tournament next week. It will face Riverton at 2 p.m. on May 18 in Rock Springs.
THUNDER BASIN 4, EAST 0
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: TB, Dunham (Westbrook), 8. TB, Garland (Clark), 18. TB, Bonar (direct kick), 66. TB, Bonar (direct kick), 70.
Shots: CE 2, TB 11. Shots on goal: CE 2, TB 4. Saves: CE 0 (Booth); TB 2 (Shirley).
Corner kicks: CE 0, TB 1. Offsides: CE 1, TB 2. Fouls: CE 5, TB 5.
