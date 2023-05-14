2023 East logo blue.jpg

CHEYENNE –  Cheyenne East’s girls soccer team fell 4-0 to Thunder Basin in the championship game of the Class 4A East regional tournament on Saturday.

The Bolts opened up the scoring in the eighth minute and never looked back. The Lady Thunderbirds were outshot 11-2 in the contest (4-2 in shots on goal).

