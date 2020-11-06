CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls swimming and diving team has 15 championship finalists at the Class 4A state meet in Laramie.
Junior Kira Brownell had the fastest qualifying time in the 100-yard backstroke (59.78 seconds) and the second-fastest time in the 50 free (24.10). She also joined freshman Sydni Sawyer and seniors Gladys Eggers and Alyssa Samuelson on the 400 free relay team, which had the second-fastest preliminary time (3 minutes, 48.57 seconds).
Freshman Izzy DeLay was second in the 200 individual medley prelims (2:15.28) and tied for second in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.73). DeLay was also part of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams, which were both fourth. The medley team also was made up of Brownell, Sawyer and freshman Emily Meares. The 200 free relay team includes Samuelson, Meares and senior Hannah Birge.
Eggers qualified third in the 500 freestyle (5:31.27), while Sawyer was fourth (5:32.78). Eggers also qualified fifth in the 200 free (2:02.65), while Sawyer was fifth in the 200 IM (2:18.63).
Samuelson (100 freestyle), juniors Taylor Gebhart (500 free) and Shelby Cavanaugh (100 breaststroke) and sophomore Brinkley Lewis (1-meter diving) all qualified sixth in their respective events.
Cheyenne South senior Dillen Phillips qualified fifth in the 100 free (56.46), while junior Ellie Brewer was sixth in the 200 free (2:04.44). Phillips and Brewer joined Janaeh Brown and Allie Robért on the 400 free relay team, which touched fourth in 3:52.54.
Cheyenne East did not have any championship finalists.
The finals start at 9 a.m. today at Laramie High.