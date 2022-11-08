Padres Mets Baseball

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz delivers against the San Diego Padres during Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series on Oct. 8, 2022, in New York.

 Frank Franklin II/AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In the hallways and meeting rooms of Resorts World, baseball general managers are starting to weigh bigger bets than the wagers placed on tables and machines in the casino downstairs.

A free-agent market that will be defined by Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts began to take shape when the New York Mets reached a record deal for a reliever, a $102 million, five-year contract with closer Edwin Díaz subject to a successful physical.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus