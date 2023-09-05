Soccer Nottingham Forest Turner

U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner warms up before the United States faces Panama in a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Diego. 

 Associated Press

Matt Turner realized last spring it was time to move on from Arsenal, that he wasn't going to displace Aaron Ramsdale as the starting goalkeeper and his career would stagnate if he stayed with the Gunners.

Now 29, Turner joined Arsenal for the 2022-23 season from Major League Soccer's New England Revolution but played in just five Europa League and two FA Cup matches — none after Jan. 27.

