APTOPIX Election 2022 Florida Governor

Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis holds his son Mason as he celebrates winning reelection at an election night party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

 Rebecca Blackwell/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Tuesday, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights.

Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where Democratic Sen. Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who had initially promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election but tried to shift away from some of the more extreme positions he took during the GOP primary. Republicans held Senate seats in Ohio and North Carolina.


Associated Press writers Corey Williams in Southfield, Mich., Anita Snow in Phoenix, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Jacquelyn Martin contributed to this report.

