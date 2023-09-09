Mark Gordon mug

Gov. Mark Gordon

SHERIDAN — With Sheridan County and Campbell County being the first two counties in the state to regionalize emergency medical services, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said the future of EMS regionalization in the state could help to secure more efficient and economic emergency services to Wyoming’s rural communities.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Luke Goddard championed the push for Wyoming Regional EMS’ introduction to Sheridan County and said regionalizing EMS services has helped with resources and efficiency for patients in their time of need.

