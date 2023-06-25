As one of the only operational uranium mines in Wyoming with the better part of a decade of production under its belt, Strata Energy’s Ross Project was a natural site for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and Gov. Gordon to speak with representatives of the industry about what can be done to support and encourage uranium production in this state.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, only 5% of the uranium purchased to be used as fuel in the United States in 2021 was home produced. The remainder came from countries including Kazakhstan, Canada, Australia and Russia.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus