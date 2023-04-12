Cardinals Rockies Baseball

Colorado Rockies’ Jurickson Profar pops out against St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty in the third inning Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Denver.

 Associated Press

DENVER — Nolan Gorman hit a late tiebreaking home run for the second straight day, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals over the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday.

Nolan Arenado hit his 139th home run at Coors Field and Tyler O’Neill got his first home run since opening day.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus