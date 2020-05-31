Monday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream is available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream is available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/financecommittee61 or call into 408-418-9388 with event number 963 831 726 and password FC06012020.
Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Stream on the district’s YouTube channel, https://tinyurl.com/y9ekbqqm, or join the Zoom meeting at https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/96568178003 or dial US: 1-301-715-8592 or 1-346-248-7799 or 1-408-638-0968 or 1-669-900-6833 or 1-312-626-6799 using the webinar ID: 965 6817 8003.
Tuesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream is available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream is available via the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/ pscommittee62 or call in to 408-418-9388 using event number 960 495 992 and password PSC06022020.
Laramie County Commission, 3:30 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Water Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream is available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities, 8:30 a.m. Livestream is available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee, 8:15 a.m. Livestream is available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream is available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Board, 2 p.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/airportboard or call in to 669-900-6833 using access code 858 8151 2189 and password 293 735.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m. Livestream is available on the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.