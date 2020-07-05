Monday
Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board, to consider bid for Occidental land deal, 10:30 a.m. Those interested in providing comment at the meeting can register through the following l ink: https://tinyurl.com/y9mgtf4y. A livestream of the public meet- ing will be available at lands.wyo.gov.
Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee, 11 a.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/cheyenneonline or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 920 9988 0529 and password 414167.
Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Cheyenne Planning Commission, 6 p.m. Stream at https://tinyurl.com/cheyenneplanning or call in to 346-248-7799 using event number 653 406 8977 and password 072020.
Tuesday
Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees, special meeting/work session/retreat, 9 a.m., Burns Elementary School, 600 E. Fourth St., Burns.
Cheyenne City Council Public Services Committee, 12 p.m. Stream at tinyurl.com/cheyenneonline or call in to 669-900-6833 using event number 962 0243 6286 and password 200930.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m. Stream at https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday
State Building Commission, 8 a.m. The virtual meeting can be accessed through the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87358635885#success. All questions or comments regarding the meeting can be emailed to Cori Phelps at cori.phelps1@wyo.gov or Travis Hoff at travis.hoff@wyo.gov.
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Subcommittee on Mental Health & Substance Use, 8:30 a.m. Online only. Livestream and registrations for public comment are available through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Thursday
Wyoming Legislature’s Wyoming Tomorrow Task Force, 8:30 a.m. Online only. Livestream and registrations for public comment are available through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.
Friday
Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee, 8:30 a.m. Online only. Livestream and registrations for public comment are available through the Legislature’s website at wyoleg.gov.