Rabbi Moshe Halfon, left, and Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn light the third light of the Menorah for Hanukkah on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Capitol. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and first lady Jennie Gordon were also in attendance for the lighting of the Menorah ceremony in celebration of Hanukkah and all of those who participate in Wyoming. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon and first lady Jennie Gordon will host and take part in a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at the state Capitol at 11 a.m. Dec. 19.

The Hanukkah party will include a giant menorah-lighting ceremony, remarks from elected leaders and community rabbis, and Hanukkah menorah gifts and treats.


