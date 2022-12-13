...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Blowing snow could reduce visibility to under one mile at times.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce
visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Blowing snow could lead to visibility reductions and hazardous
travel conditions.
Rabbi Moshe Halfon, left, and Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn light the third light of the Menorah for Hanukkah on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Capitol. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and first lady Jennie Gordon were also in attendance for the lighting of the Menorah ceremony in celebration of Hanukkah and all of those who participate in Wyoming. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon and first lady Jennie Gordon will host and take part in a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at the state Capitol at 11 a.m. Dec. 19.
The Hanukkah party will include a giant menorah-lighting ceremony, remarks from elected leaders and community rabbis, and Hanukkah menorah gifts and treats.
The event is sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming, with the participation of Jewish communities throughout Wyoming, including Laramie, Cheyenne, Jackson and Casper. Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn, director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming, will preside over the ceremony. Rabbi Yaakov Raskin, director of the newly established Chabad Jewish Center of Laramie, will tell the history and Hanukkah story.
“The lighting of the menorah at the state Capitol building is a wonderful symbol of the religious diversity that is the hallmark of Wyoming and of this great country,” Rabbi Mendelsohn said in a news release.
Members of the Jewish communities across the state are expected to gather safely and participate in this celebration.