Jazz Magic Basketball

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy directs his team during an NBA game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

 Associated Press

Let’s go ahead and put Denver and Sacramento into the Western Conference playoffs. It’s hard to imagine Memphis and Phoenix falling out of the mix, even with Ja Morant away from the Grizzlies and Kevin Durant still not able to make his home debut for the Suns because of ankle trouble. Put them on the bracket as well.

And from there, it’s anyone’s guess.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus