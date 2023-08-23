Randy Gradishar and Steve McMichael, key members from dominant defenses in the 1970s and '80s, and game-breaking AFL receiver Art Powell are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

Gradishar, McMichael and Powell were announced Wednesday as the three senior candidates for next year's Hall of Fame class from a list of 12 semifinalists. They will get into the Hall if they are supported by at least 80% of voters next January.

