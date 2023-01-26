Earns Goodyear Tire

In this Feb. 12, 2014, file photo, a Goodyear tire sits on display at a tire shop in South Euclid, Ohio. 

 Associated Press/File

DETROIT — A federal grand jury in Los Angeles is gathering evidence in a criminal investigation of Goodyear recreational vehicle tires that the government blames for crashes that killed eight people and injured dozens of others.

The grand jury has subpoenaed Arizona lawyer David Kurtz seeking all documents and deposition transcripts in a lawsuit he filed against the Akron, Ohio, tire maker.

