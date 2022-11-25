BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Taylen Green threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another, Boise State's defense intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter, and the Broncos staved off a late rally to defeat Utah State 42-23 on Friday afternoon.

Boise State (9-3, 8-0), which finished undefeated in conference play for the third time in four years, will host Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference championship game on Dec. 3.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus