Sundance Wicks mug

Sundance Wicks

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay has hired Wyoming assistant Sundance Wicks to take over its men's basketball program.

Athletic director Josh Moon announced the hiring Tuesday. Green Bay had been seeking a permanent replacement for Will Ryan, who was fired Jan. 24 after going 15-61 in 2½ seasons.

