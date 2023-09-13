The GRHS Homecoming Week festivities kick off on Saturday, Sept. 23, with the FFA Kids Carnival and Car Show, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., in the school’s parking lot.

This year’s homecoming theme is “Alice in Wodnerland.”

