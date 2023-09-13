The GRHS Homecoming Week festivities kick off on Saturday, Sept. 23, with the FFA Kids Carnival and Car Show, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., in the school’s parking lot.
This year’s homecoming theme is “Alice in Wodnerland.”
Later that day, the GRHS Alumni Flag Football Game will start at 6 p.m., at the Wolves Stadium.
The dodgeball tournament will be held on Monday, Sept. 25, in the GRHS gym, at 7 p.m. It is $35 for a team of six ($5 per person) to sign up. Ages 12 and up can play.
On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the powderpuff flag football game will be held at the Wolves Stadium at 7 p.m. The seniors and freshmen will be playing as the black team. The juniors and sophomores will be playing as the green team.
GRHS’s homecoming parade will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The parade will go from the GRHS parking lot, head North on Hitching Post, go west on Shoshone and end in the Lincoln Middle School parking lot; It will start at 6:30 p.m.
The bonfire and pep rally will feature food trucks and will be happening on Thursday, Sept. 28. It will be held in the GRHS parking lot at 7 p.m.
The Wolves’ homecoming football game against Cody will begin at 6 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 29, at Wolves Stadium.
The homecoming dance will be held in the GRHS Commons, from 8 – 11 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 30.
RSHS’s overall homecoming there is “Through the Decades.”
RSHS’s homecoming week will begin with the “flower child” theme for spirit day on Monday, Sept. 25. There will also be a powder puff game that evening.
The theme for Tuesday, Sept. 26’s spirit day is “back to the 90s.”
