Mercury Griner Basketball

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner speaks during a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Brittney Griner didn't know what to expect when the WNBA season began, how she would respond after the trauma she experienced of being incarcerated in Russia that also forced her off the court for many months.

Griner surprised herself, playing well enough to become a starter in Saturday's All-Star Game.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus