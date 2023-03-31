With barricades surrounding the Manhattan criminal courthouse and plainclothes officers ordered to dress in their full uniforms, it’s only human to ponder the wisdom of trying Donald Trump for a nonviolent offense related to buying a porn star’s silence.

Richard Nixon’s story suggests it is better for the nation to forgive and forget. But that of Jefferson Davis, the Confederacy’s president, says it is dangerous to let losers tell the tale.

Ron Grossman is a Chicago Tribune reporter.

