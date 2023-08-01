CODY — The Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods Group, which opposes constructing a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple off Skyline Drive, has asked to “intervene” in the church’s lawsuit to ensure its interests will be represented throughout the proceedings.

On July 24, a motion to intervene was filed, which is typically filed by a third party who was not named in an existing civil case, but who has a personal stake in the outcome of said case.

