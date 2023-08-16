For some football players, spring and fall camp are some of the most dreaded days on the schedule.
Conditioning, group work and an assortment of drills are rarely anticipated, especially in the dog days of summer. But for someone like John Michael Gyllenborg, there’s no place he’d rather be in the middle of August than beside his teammates at the University of Wyoming.
Gyllenborg has discovered a newfound appreciation for fall camp after missing three practices earlier this month. Despite missing time, Gyllenborg has already been able to string enough good plays together to land on UW coach Craig Bohl’s radar.
“He just came back to practice; he was violently sick with some stomach virus,” Bohl said last week. “He’s really able to stretch the field, and he’s got good hands, good movement, and he’s a weapon and a very capable blocker.”
Going into his third season, Gyllenborg has propelled himself to the No. 2 spot in UW’s tight end room. He’s riding the momentum of a standout spring camp, a month where Bohl could hardly go a week without mentioning his excitement for Gyllenborg’s progress.
“I think spring was big for me to gain that trust with the staff and from my teammates, and just kind of show what I can do,” Gyllenborg said. “We have Nick Miles and Colin O’Brien coming back, so, this unit is as good as I think it’s ever been here. I’m excited to go out and show what we can do.”
Gyllenborg has been mentored by Treyton Welch through his first two seasons with the Cowboys, and that relationship won’t be going anywhere this fall. Welch returns as UW’s starting tight end a year after leading the team with five touchdown catches.
“We share a similar skill set in the receiving game,” Gyllenborg said. “He’s given me a ton of tips. He has the ultimate experience. He was playing as a freshman, so he’s helped me out a lot.”
Both Welch and Gyllenborg had to learn how to play tight end in Laramie. They both played wide receiver in high school, and neither had ever lined up in a three-point stance before joining the Cowboys.
For Gyllenborg, he didn’t even play football until his senior year of high school.
“I was a baseball and basketball guy,” Gyllenborg said. “We got a new high school coach my senior year, and he was from a rival school, so he knew who I was. He was like, ‘Just come out, just try it. No big deal.’
“I tried it, and I wasn’t that good. But you could see that I was athletic, and I had ability. Wyoming took a chance, and I’m forever grateful for that.”
Having almost no football experience aside from the occasional flag football game growing up, Gyllenborg wasn’t expecting to play the sport in college. But UW saw potential in his athleticism, offering him a roster spot that’s quickly turned into Gyllenborg likely seeing plenty of playing time this fall.
It’s been a journey for Gyllenborg to learn his new position through his first two seasons on campus. Now, in his third fall camp, his confidence has never been higher.
“Freshman year, that sucked, man,” Gyllenborg said. “I’d never been in a three-point stance until that first practice. You just get buried. It humbles you, but you need that.
“It’s a process of putting on weight and strength and gaining technique, but coach (Shannon) Moore has been an awesome mentor and coach. At tight end, you have to do a lot, and you have to do it good. It was really tough, but all of a sudden I’m looking back, and that was two years ago. You grow up a lot in that time.”
Gyllenborg’s name had come up with Bohl a few times previously, but his breakout came in UW’s final regular-season game last season. Despite a 30-0 loss to Fresno State, Gyllenborg emerged as a reliable target, hauling in three catches for 21 yards.
His first catch, which went for 10 yards, was one of the defining moments of Gyllenborg’s career thus far.
“Getting that first catch out of the way is a big relief,” Gyllenborg said. “I remember after getting that I was just like, ‘Oh man.’ It felt good to get that weight off my shoulders.
“Your teammates and coaches can kind of see that you can do this in a game now. Even if it’s just three catches in one game, they see it. Now, I know I can do it. That carries a lot of weight going into this year, that’s for sure.”
Gyllenborg’s role on the Cowboys has changed tremendously over the years. After starting off at a position he’d never played, Gyllenborg has quickly grown into one of the leaders in the tight end room, right behind Welch.
“It reminds me of high school in a way,” Gyllenborg said. “Everyone who’s here was probably the top dog at their high school. …. You come here, you’re the baby again, and all of a sudden I’m going into my third year and showing these younger guys how to do it.
“It just goes to show, take advantage of every day. Even when it sucks, you’re going to be looking back thinking that it wasn’t actually that bad.”
Gyllenborg doesn’t have a specific goal in terms of touchdowns or receptions. Instead, he’s focused on playing his part and continuing to grow in UW’s offense.
“I just want to go out and do what’s asked of me,” Gyllenborg said. “I think, more or less, it’ll be helping the team out in the passing game. But whatever they want, I just want to do the best that I can at that, and then help the teammates around me.”
As far as team goals, Gyllenborg believes UW has all the pieces to compete in the Mountain West.
“I think we really have everything you need to be a conference contender,” Gyllenborg said. “We have a lot of veteran guys, a ton of leadership, chips on our shoulder, and we have the talent and the coaching staff has all been here at least a few years now.
“We really have everything you need. It’s just going to take executing every day in camp and continuing to stay focused on whoever we play in whatever week it is.”
