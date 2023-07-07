Paris Olympics Russians

Former NHL goalkeeper Dominik Hasek gestures during an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Prague, Czech Republic. 

PRAGUE — Russian and Belarusian athletes must state loud and clear they condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine or be banned from next year's Paris Olympics, hockey gold medalist Dominik Hašek told The Associated Press.

Hašek, who won gold with the Czech Republic team at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, said he is certain their presence at the Paris Games would otherwise result in "a huge promotion of the Russian war."

