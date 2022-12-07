Broncos Ravens Football

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett directs his team from the sideline during an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — When Nathaniel Hackett was hired as coach of the Denver Broncos, he quickly put the motto "Win the West" on the walls at team headquarters and the front of players' T-shirts.

The Broncos, however, are the only AFC team that hasn't won a divisional game yet.


