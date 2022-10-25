ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — By sitting Russell Wilson, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett demonstrated he's in charge of the team. He also proved he's at fault for Denver's odious offense.

The Broncos are 2-5 despite holding opponents to fewer than 16.4 points per game. They're the first team in NFL history with a losing record while allowing fewer than 17 points a game through Week 7.

