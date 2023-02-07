WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., issued the following statement ahead of Tuesday night’s State of the Union address:
“Tonight would be an opportune time for President Biden to acknowledge that his policies of his administration are a failure.
“He should acknowledge that his extreme climate agenda have eliminated our energy independence and created a state of energy poverty for Americans. By stifling oil, gas, diesel, and coal, families are paying significantly more to put gas in their cars and buy heat for their homes.
“The President should concede that spending trillions of dollars has led to record high inflation. Anyone that buys groceries or attempts to secure a car loan or mortgage is feeling the pain of inflation and high interest rates. Along with energy poverty, many Americans are now facing food insecurity and a housing crisis.
“Finally, he should tell the truth about the Biden border crisis. Over 4.5 million illegal aliens have crossed our southern border since Joe Biden took office. For perspective, that is nearly EIGHT TIMES the population of Wyoming. In addition to these unvetted illegals, drugs are pouring in as well. Enough fentanyl to kill over 2 billion people has been seized – and the argument that this means less fentanyl is getting into the country because some is being discovered defies logic. If drug smuggling weren’t bad enough, human trafficking is also at a record high. With this massive invasion, every state is now a border state. Joe Biden and his administration are enabling the largest drug smuggling and human trafficking operating in U.S. history. Had he simply continued the border policies in place under Donald Trump, none of this would be happening.
“If our President were being honest, we would hear all the above – because this IS the state of our Union. He should follow this accounting with a promise to work with Republicans to regain our energy independence, cut spending to lower inflation, and to secure our southern border – but sadly, we won’t.”