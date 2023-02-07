Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., official portrait

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.

 Nate Payne

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., issued the following statement ahead of Tuesday night’s State of the Union address:

“Tonight would be an opportune time for President Biden to acknowledge that his policies of his administration are a failure.

