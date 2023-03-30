...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., on Thursday issued the following statement regarding the grand jury indictment of former President Trump:
“It’s a sad day for this country when the political opponents of a former president use the judicial system to weaponize the government and settle scores. Even though other state and federal prosecutors have passed on this case, D.A. Alvin Bragg clearly always intended to fulfill his campaign promise, which was to ‘personally’ focus on Donald Trump. This is calculated and pre-meditated vendetta politics, and it has no place in the United States of America.
“We are again seeing glaring evidence of a two-tiered criminal justice system. Mr. Bragg has downgraded felony cases, including violent offenses, to misdemeanors more than half of the time since he’s been in office. So, if you are a violent criminal in New York, you can rest assured that the District Attorney is on your side. But if you are the former President of the United States from the other political party, you are on the enemies list.
“This is third world stuff, persecution and political prosecution, and if leftists had any shame they’d be embarrassed.”