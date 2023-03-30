Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., official portrait

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.

 Nate Payne

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., on Thursday issued the following statement regarding the grand jury indictment of former President Trump:

“It’s a sad day for this country when the political opponents of a former president use the judicial system to weaponize the government and settle scores. Even though other state and federal prosecutors have passed on this case, D.A. Alvin Bragg clearly always intended to fulfill his campaign promise, which was to ‘personally’ focus on Donald Trump. This is calculated and pre-meditated vendetta politics, and it has no place in the United States of America.

