A bathtub ring shows where the water mark on Lake Mead once was along the boarder of Nevada and Arizona on March 6, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. 

 Associated Press/File

DENVER (AP) — Nearly half of the U.S. West has emerged from drought this spring, but the welcome wet conditions haven't entirely replenished the region, scientists said Tuesday.

Hydrologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said deep snowpack across much of the West will bring short-term relief, but the equally deep "bathtub rings" at Lake Powell and Lake Mead reservoirs are a reminder of the long road to bringing supply and demand in balance.

