In this Sept. 15, 2007, file photo, Mississippi State coach Sylvester Croom yells to the team near the end of a 19-14 win over Auburn in an NCAA football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

 Dave Martin/AP file

LAS VEGAS — Sylvester Croom had a Hall of Fame career as an offensive lineman at Alabama, and was among the first Black players to become a star and team leader under coach Bear Bryant.

Three decades later, Croom became the Southeastern Conference’s first Black head football coach with Mississippi State. That was 2004. Since then, there have only been four others and currently there are no Black head football coaches in the SEC.


