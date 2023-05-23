Buffalo Bills Football

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin works out during NFL football practice Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Wearing shorts and his familiar No. 3 blue practice jersey, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin began easing his way back into football during the team's voluntary minicamp on Tuesday, some five months after having a near-death experience on the field.

The only thing missing was his helmet.

