APTOPIX Australian Open Tennis

Rafael Nadal of Spain waves as he leaves Rod Laver Arena following his second-round loss at the Australian Open tennis championship on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.

 Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation.

What already was a poor start to 2023, following a year marred by all manner of health issues, reached a low point at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus