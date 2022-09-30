ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett declared four players out for Denver's game at Las Vegas on Sunday because of hamstring injuries.

Right guard Quinn Meinerz, who pulled a hamstring in the opener and aggravated it during practice this week, was ruled out along with receiver Tyrie Cleveland, linebacker Jonathan Cooper and cornerback Darius Phillips.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus