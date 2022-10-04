SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s time to fall into these events around the community.
Wednesday, October 5:
Ribbon Cutting for Lee Masterson Drywall, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 10 a.m.
Power Box Art ribbon cuttings, Grant Street and Center St., 5:30 p.m.
Xtreme Music Bingo, Porky’s Bar, Rock Springs, 7 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Xtreme Music Bingo, Embassy Tavern, Green River, 7 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Thursday, October 6:
Power Art Box ribbon cuttings, Sweetwater Dr. and Cripple Creek Dr., 5:30 p.m.
Alice in Wonderland, Western Theater, 7:30 p.m.
A Sissy in Wyoming, Broadway Theater, 6 p.m.
Xtreme Music Bingo, Green River Bowling Center, 7 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Friday, October, 7:
Alice in Wonderland, Western Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Charity Bingo for Red Desert Humane Society, The Eagles Aerie 151, 6 p.m. — 10 p.m.
Songs for the Screen and Stage, Sweetwater Music Keys, 2724 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, 7 p.m. — Free admission
Xtreme Music Bingo, Bomber’s Sports Bar, Rock Springs, 7 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Xtreme Music Bingo, Ponderosa Bar, Green River, 7 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Circus Monster Mash, Sweetwater Events Complex, 4:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Oktoberfest, Golden Hour Senior Center, Green River, 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 8:
Harry Potter Party, Sweetwater County Library, Green River, 12 p.m.
Alice in Wonderland, Western Theater, Noon
Alice in Wonderland, Western Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Cornholes Against Cancer, 1615 Hitching Post Dr, Green River High School , 3 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Oktoberfest, Holy Spirit-St Cyril Methodius Parish Center, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Xtreme Music Bingo, Park Lounge, Rock Springs, 7 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Wednesday, October 12:
2022 Green River City Council and Mayor Political Forum, WWCC Green River Center, #1 College Way, Room 211, 6p.m. — 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14:
Fall Fest, Bunning Hall, 4 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Tuesday, October 18:
Rock Springs City Council meeting, 212 D St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m.
Green River City Council meeting, 50 E. 2nd N., Green River 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 19:
2022 Candidate Meet and Greet, Sweetwater Events Complex, 6 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Thursday, October 20:
YWCA Silent Witness Memorial Ceremony, Western Theater, Western Wyoming Community College, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21:
2022 Best of the Best Banquet, Holiday Inn, 6 p.m.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Broadway Theater, 8 p.m.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Broadway Theater, Midnight
Saturday, October. 22:
Women’s Club 100th anniversary reception, Rock Springs Historical Museum, 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.
The Spirit of Wyoming Expo, Sweetwater Events Complex, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rock Springs Humane Society’s Paws-a- blanca fundraiser, Holiday Inn, Doors open at 5 p.m.
Michael Charles, LIVE, Johnny Macs Good Time Tavern, 7 p.m. — 10 p.m.
2022 Season Banquet, Eagles Aerie 151, Rock Springs, 6:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Broadway Theater, 8 p.m.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Broadway Theater, Midnight
Sunday, October 23:
The Spirit of Wyoming Expo, Sweetwater Events Complex, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, October 26:
The Year of the Witching, 507 Broadway St, 5:30 p.m.
Jason Dea West, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.
Friday,October28:
Menagerie Mayhem Halloween Party, Bad Apple Energy’s Magickal Menagerie of Energy Healers, 810 Dewar Dr., 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 29:
Community Food Drive, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Drop off at Smith's in Green River and the Green River Food Bank)
Halloween Stroll, Downtown Rock Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Halloween Stroll, Downtown Green River, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2022 Trunk-or-Treat, Whisler Chevrolet, Whisler Chevrolet, 12 p.m.
Eagles Halloween Party, Eagles Aerie 151, 6 p.m.