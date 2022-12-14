When a banner appeared in the University of Wyoming’s Union intentionally misgendering a student in early December, students gathered together to physically block the sign from view until it was removed that same day.

Todd Schmidt, a Laramie resident and longtime fixture of the union, had erected the sign. That “violated the university policy prohibiting discrimination and harassment,” according to UW President Ed Seidel, and cost Schmidt the right to table in the Union for the next year.


