Nothing could dampen Sabastian Harsh’s mood at this time last year.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end was riding the high of being named a starter for the University of Wyoming’s season-opener at Illinois. He was in the best shape of his life, coming off the best spring and fall camp of his career, and had recently been awarded for his improvement with a scholarship.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus