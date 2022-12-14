The University of Wyoming men's basketball team has featured eight different starting lineups in its first 10 games.

The Cowboys (5-5) have struggled all season with finding their identity, but for good reason. Star forward Graham Ike has yet to touch the floor after suffering a lower leg injury. The junior averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 33 games last year, and was named the Mountain West preseason player of the year in October.


