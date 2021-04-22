Time is fast running out for you to submit nominations for the Local’s Choice 2021 awards. Before you know it, the April 30 deadline will be here and your vote may make the difference whether your favorites will be the among the finalists when it comes time to vote.
Please remember, local merchants of Rawlins and Carbon County have done all that they could to remain in business and serve the needs of the citizens and residents. Now is an appropriate occasion to say thank you with your votes of confidence, as well as patronizing them.
To nominate is easy. Simply visit: rawlinstimes.com and follow the step-by-step guide.
Once the top candidates are selected, voting for the best in each category runs from May 9-22. The winners will be announced May 29.