Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan watches from the sideline an NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 11, 2023, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday fired coach Nate McMillan, who was unable to follow up on the success of leading the team to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

Atlanta general manager Landry Fields announcing the firing. The Hawks are 29-30 and in eighth place in the East this season.

