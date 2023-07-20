Northwestern Hazing

Standing with other former Northwestern athletes, former Northwestern football player Simba Short speaks during a press conference on July 19, 2023, in Chicago.

 Associated Press

Georgia coach Kirby Smart remembers having his head shaved when he was a freshman football player at his alma mater back in the mid-1990s and busing tables after team meals.

Older players putting the newbies in their place by hazing remains ingrained in team sports at all levels in the United States. That is not the way Smart wants to run the Bulldogs, who have won two straight national championships.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus